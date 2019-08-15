Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.