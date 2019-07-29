Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) Touches $39.18 High on Jul, 29; Six Flags Entertainment New (SIX) Sellers Increased By 0.43% Their Shorts

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) had an increase of 0.43% in short interest. SIX’s SI was 5.50M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.43% from 5.48M shares previously. With 2.28 million avg volume, 2 days are for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX)’s short sellers to cover SIX’s short positions. The SI to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New’s float is 7.63%. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 718,517 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M

The stock of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) reached all time high today, Jul, 29 and still has $40.75 target or 4.00% above today’s $39.18 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.26B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $40.75 PT is reached, the company will be worth $50.44 million more. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 53,712 shares traded. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has declined 3.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ODT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Odonate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODT); 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – ODONATE THERAPEUTICS INC ODT.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 16/03/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 16/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company has market cap of $4.45 billion. The companyÂ’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets, as well as family-oriented entertainment. It has a 16.37 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 18 parks, including 16 parks in the United States; 1 park in Mexico City, Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) rating on Monday, July 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $6200 target. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 15. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 9.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings.