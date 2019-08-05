Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) Reaches $41.99 52-Week High; Encompass Health (EHC) Sellers Increased By 2.31% Their Shorts

The stock of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) hit a new 52-week high and has $45.35 target or 8.00% above today’s $41.99 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.36 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $45.35 price target is reached, the company will be worth $108.56 million more. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 18,007 shares traded. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has risen 100.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ODT News: 16/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Odonate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODT); 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 03/05/2018 – ODONATE THERAPEUTICS INC ODT.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.69

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) had an increase of 2.31% in short interest. EHC’s SI was 1.94M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.31% from 1.90M shares previously. With 919,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)’s short sellers to cover EHC’s short positions. The SI to Encompass Health Corporation’s float is 1.99%. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 69,681 shares traded. Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has declined 13.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical EHC News: 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $3.30 TO $3.45; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – SEES FY 2018 NET OPERATING REVENUES $4,110 MLN TO $4,210 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Encompass Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHC); 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – QTRLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.93; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Encompass Health announces sponsorship of national Together To End Stroke® campaign beginning 2019; 13/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – SEES 2018 MAINTENANCE CAPEX $130 MLN TO $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – COMPANY IS INCREASING ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE RANGES FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Encompass Health Sees Deal Closing in 2Q; 15/03/2018 – Encompass Health Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Camellia Healthcare

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-1.03 earnings per share, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $-1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.43% EPS growth.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility and home post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.03 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. It has a 19.71 P/E ratio. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Among 3 analysts covering Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encompass Health Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Thursday, May 30. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.