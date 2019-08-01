Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) Reaches $41.33 52-Week High; Ariel Investments Boosted By $3.10 Million Its Viacom (VIAB) Stake

Ariel Investments Llc increased Viacom Inc. (VIAB) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 110,605 shares as Viacom Inc. (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 3.81 million shares with $106.93 million value, up from 3.70M last quarter. Viacom Inc. now has $12.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.44. About 700,709 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Nickelodeon Star JoJo Siwa Joins Adventure Game “Star Stable Online” To Inspire And Empower Girls Around The World; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: WILL SEE HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH STARTING NEXT YEAR; 16/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Judge To Hear CBC vs. Viacom Arguments Today; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS prepares below-market Viacom offer in reunion effort; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 04/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 03/04/2018 – NEW: CBS, Viacom deal talks hit potential roadblock as issues arise over who will be Les Moonves’ second-in-command at the combined company, sources tell @DavidFaber; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit

The stock of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) hit a new 52-week high and has $44.64 target or 8.00% above today’s $41.33 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.33B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $44.64 price target is reached, the company will be worth $106.40 million more. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 26,227 shares traded. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has risen 100.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ODT News: 16/03/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – ODONATE THERAPEUTICS INC ODT.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Odonate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODT); 16/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Analysts await Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-1.03 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $-1.15 actual EPS reported by Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.43% EPS growth.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Odonate Therapeutics Stock Jumped 70.7% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Viacom Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Monday, February 25. Loop Capital upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Friday, March 29. Loop Capital has “Buy” rating and $35 target.