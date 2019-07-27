Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) Reaches $38.02 52-Week High; Davidstea (DTEA) Sellers Increased By 5.91% Their Shorts

Davidstea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) had an increase of 5.91% in short interest. DTEA’s SI was 1.12 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.91% from 1.06M shares previously. With 349,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Davidstea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s short sellers to cover DTEA’s short positions. The SI to Davidstea Inc’s float is 8.22%. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 89,722 shares traded. DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) has declined 62.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DTEA News: 21/05/2018 – TDM Asset Management Pty Ltd Reports 12.2% Stake In DAVIDsTEA; 27/03/2018 – DAVIDSTEA INC – LOOKS FORWARD TO NOMINATING A SLATE OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Rainy Day Investments Says It Holds About 46.4% of the Outstanding Shrs of DAVIDsTEA; 08/03/2018 – DAVIDSTEA – IN RESPONSE TO RDI, BOARD FORMED SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO CONSIDER ANY PROPOSAL TO NEGOTIATE ON BEHALF OF CO; 22/03/2018 – DAVlDsTEA Provides Strategic Alternatives Update; 25/04/2018 – Rainy Day Investments Formally Submitted to DavidsTea the Names of 7 Nominees; 23/03/2018 – Rainy Day Investments Holds About 46% Stake in DavidsTea; 23/03/2018 – Rainy Day Investments: Won’t Present Buyout Proposal for DavidsTea; 21/05/2018 – DAVIDSTEA HLDR TDM DOESN’T SUPPORT BEN GISZ BOARD NOMINATION; 26/04/2018 – DAVIDsTEA Board Underscores Commitment to Creating Value for All Shareholders and Addresses Latest Dissident Announcement

The stock of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) hit a new 52-week high and has $41.44 target or 9.00% above today’s $38.02 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.22 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $41.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $110.16 million more. The stock increased 5.79% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 164,498 shares traded or 42.10% up from the average. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has declined 3.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ODT News: 16/03/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 16/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Odonate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODT); 03/05/2018 – ODONATE THERAPEUTICS INC ODT.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

DAVIDsTEA Inc. operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $40.39 million. The firm offers approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages in the white, green, oolong, black, puÂ’erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories. It currently has negative earnings. As of May 24, 2016, the firm owned and operated 198 DAVIDsTEA stores throughout the United States and Canada, as well as through its Website, davidstea.com.

Analysts await Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-1.17 EPS, down 48.10% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.79 per share. After $-1.16 actual EPS reported by Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.86% negative EPS growth.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings.