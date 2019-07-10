Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) Reaches $36.87 After 5.00% Down Move; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Upped Dean Foods Co New (DF) Position

The stock of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 86,849 shares traded. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has declined 3.65% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ODT News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 20/04/2018 – DJ Odonate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODT); 16/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 16/03/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – ODONATE THERAPEUTICS INC ODT.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.16B company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $35.03 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ODT worth $58.10 million less.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Dean Foods Co New (DF) stake by 154.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc acquired 200,455 shares as Dean Foods Co New (DF)’s stock declined 60.52%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 330,255 shares with $1.00 million value, up from 129,800 last quarter. Dean Foods Co New now has $98.17 million valuation. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 679,112 shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 81.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – HAVE FIRM PLANS IN PLACE TO REMOVE FIXED COSTS FROM SYSTEM WITHIN THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CFO JODY MACEDONIO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Dean Foods CFR to B2 From B1; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 07/03/2018 – Dean Foods Declares Dividend of 9c; 27/04/2018 – Dean Foods: Senior VP, Chief Customer, Marketing and Innovation Officer Kurt W. Laufer Resigns; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: VOLUME NUMBER CAN BE MISLEADING AMID COST CUTS; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-1.17 earnings per share, down 48.10% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.79 per share. After $-1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.86% negative EPS growth.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 20,260 shares to 81,360 valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 11,550 shares and now owns 16,940 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

