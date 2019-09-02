Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) Reaches $30.81 After 7.00% Down Move; Utah Retirement Systems Lifted Netflix (NFLX) Holding By $388,752

The stock of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 51,437 shares traded. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has risen 100.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ODT News: 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 20/04/2018 – DJ Odonate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODT); 16/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – ODONATE THERAPEUTICS INC ODT.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.69The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $970.36 million company. It was reported on Sep, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $28.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ODT worth $67.93 million less.

Utah Retirement Systems increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 1.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 1,092 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 78,716 shares with $28.07 million value, up from 77,624 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $126.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 20/03/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Netflix takes a look at news; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). United Ser Automobile Association accumulated 0.35% or 385,234 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 120,093 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 65,970 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson holds 933 shares. 128 are owned by America First Advisors Limited Com. 10,839 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il. Cypress Funds Lc stated it has 45,000 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd has 0.29% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Baxter Bros has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Psagot Invest House, Israel-based fund reported 335 shares. Carroll Fincl Incorporated reported 1,701 shares. Ems Capital LP reported 14.64% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Advisory Research holds 895 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L had bought 6,499 shares worth $2.00 million on Thursday, August 8.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 25,255 shares to 20,314 valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 55,878 shares and now owns 41,696 shares. Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $417.23’s average target is 42.04% above currents $293.75 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Wolfe Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $442 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Buckingham Research downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday, March 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Wedbush maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $183 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $358 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Oppenheimer maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $410 target.

Analysts await Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-1.07 earnings per share, down 9.18% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $-1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.96% EPS growth.