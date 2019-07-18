Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) EPS Estimated At $-1.17; BEAR CREEK MINING (BCEKF) Sellers Increased By 4.42% Their Shorts

BEAR CREEK MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had an increase of 4.42% in short interest. BCEKF’s SI was 61,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.42% from 58,800 shares previously. With 32,700 avg volume, 2 days are for BEAR CREEK MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)’s short sellers to cover BCEKF’s short positions. The stock increased 9.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 60,059 shares traded or 191.42% up from the average. Bear Creek Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to report $-1.17 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 48.10% from last quarter’s $-0.79 EPS. After having $-1.16 EPS previously, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 150,894 shares traded or 43.78% up from the average. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has declined 3.65% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ODT News: 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 16/03/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – ODONATE THERAPEUTICS INC ODT.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 20/04/2018 – DJ Odonate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODT); 16/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

More notable recent Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Odonate readies $100M equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Verrica Rallies, Aclaris Flunked Hair Loss Study, 3 Biotechs To IPO – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) Announces Proposed Common Share Offering of Approx. $100M – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) CEO Kevin C Tang Bought $20 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Odonate Therapeutics Stock Jumped 70.7% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings.

