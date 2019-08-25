Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Comparison side by side

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 38.98 N/A -5.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 87.2%. Insiders held 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.