Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparison side by side

Both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential downside is -65.00%. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a -10.91% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.