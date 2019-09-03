Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Comparison side by side

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 104 65.81 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is $10, with potential downside of -67.54%. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $115, while its potential upside is 18.06%. Based on the data given earlier, Spark Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 88.2%. About 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.