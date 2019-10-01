Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) Contrasting side by side

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 13.93M -4.46 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 45,777,193.56% -78% -68.4% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -59.20% for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $10.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd on 6 of the 9 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.