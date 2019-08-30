Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparison side by side

Since Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -68.82% for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 9.8%. 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.