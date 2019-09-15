Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Contrasting side by side

Both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.4 while its Quick Ratio is 17.4. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -64.74% for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.