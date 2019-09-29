Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Comparison side by side

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 13.92M -4.46 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 0.00 162.64M -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 45,549,738.22% -78% -68.4% Immunomedics Inc. 1,101,897,018.97% -121.3% -63.3%

Analyst Ratings

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$10 is Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -61.23%. Competitively Immunomedics Inc. has an average target price of $28, with potential upside of 95.53%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Immunomedics Inc. seems more appealing than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 95.3% respectively. 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.