Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparing side by side

Both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10 is Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -67.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.