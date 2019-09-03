Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Comparing side by side

Both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10 is Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -67.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 55.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 31.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.