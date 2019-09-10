Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Contrasting side by side

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Demonstrates Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential downside is -67.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 76.2% respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.