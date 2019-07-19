Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Chiasma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus target price and a 115.65% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.