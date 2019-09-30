Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Comparing side by side

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 13.92M -4.46 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 79 -0.40 48.47M -6.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 45,549,738.22% -78% -68.4% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 61,580,485.33% -59.3% -45.4%

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Blueprint Medicines Corporation which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Recommendations and Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

The downside potential is -61.23% for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $10. On the other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s potential upside is 50.84% and its average target price is $110.4. Based on the data given earlier, Blueprint Medicines Corporation is looking more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional investors owned 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

On 8 of the 12 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.