Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 13.93M -4.46 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 73 -1.65 178.32M -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 46,870,794.08% -78% -68.4% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 244,207,066.56% -3.1% -2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -60.43% for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $10. Meanwhile, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus target price is $119, while its potential upside is 80.55%. Based on the results delivered earlier, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.