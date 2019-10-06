Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 13.77M -4.46 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 32.86M -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 46,884,576.10% -78% -68.4% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 5,881,510,649.72% -80.6% -8.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a -60.43% downside potential and a consensus target price of $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.