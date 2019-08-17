Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Comparison side by side

Both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1168.36 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 158.47% and its consensus target price is $15.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 0% respectively. About 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.