Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Comparing side by side

Both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has 22.3 and 22.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 5 3.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -63.34% and an $10 average target price. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $167.6 average target price and a 57.76% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ascendis Pharma A/S looks more robust than Odonate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 0%. 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.