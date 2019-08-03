Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Comparison side by side

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 48.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.