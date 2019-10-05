Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) Analysts See $-1.07 EPS; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Analysts expect Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to report $-1.07 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 9.18% from last quarter’s $-0.98 EPS. After having $-1.15 EPS previously, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -6.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 95,584 shares traded. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has risen 100.89% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ODT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Odonate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODT); 16/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 03/05/2018 – ODONATE THERAPEUTICS INC ODT.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 252 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 275 sold and reduced positions in Southwest Airlines Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 418.93 million shares, down from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Southwest Airlines Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 240 Increased: 187 New Position: 65.

More notable recent Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Odonate Therapeutics: Making Taxanes Orally Available – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Odonate Therapeutics Stock Jumped 70.7% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Verrica Rallies, Aclaris Flunked Hair Loss Study, 3 Biotechs To IPO – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Odonate Therapeutics prices follow-on offering at $26/share – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) CEO Kevin C Tang Bought $1.3 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $802.52 million. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc holds 10.72% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. for 1.26 million shares. Provident Trust Co owns 3.92 million shares or 6.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, U S Global Investors Inc has 4.39% invested in the company for 167,607 shares. The Oklahoma-based Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. has invested 3.87% in the stock. Ws Management Lllp, a Florida-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Easy Ways To Plan A Vacation On A Budget – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “ESG Investing: Is Southwest Airlines a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines’ Unit Costs Will Plummet in 2020 and 2021 – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Accelerates Its Hawaii Expansion – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 2.74M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 27/04/2018 – Southwest 1380 Pilots Steered a Well-Timed Descent; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Airlines Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUV); 02/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Airlines, According to Temkin Group; 26/04/2018 – Southwest warns about drop in bookings after fatal engine failure; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS TO MAKE SURE ALL PASSENGERS ON THEIR WAY; 18/04/2018 – Workhorse engine that exploded on Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 17/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: Father of passenger tells NBC10 engine on Southwest plane blew and a passenger was hit by; 26/04/2018 – Southwest is in the midst of an inspection of all of its engines’ fan blades; 07/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane arriving at BWI was struck by a pickup truck

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $572.72M for 12.33 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $28.26 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.