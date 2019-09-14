Odey Asset Management Group LTD Upped Cadiz (CDZI) Holding by $309,485; Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Boosted Newell Brands (NWL) Stake

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 2144.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 64,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 67,343 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 3.78 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value’s Jeffrey Smith: Newell Brands is ‘extremely undervalued’; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Beats Profit Expectations, Revenue Was In Line — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands ends proxy fight with Starboard; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Hldrs; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD – “URGES” NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY CARD TO ELECT ALL FOUR OF ITS NOMINEES; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – EXPECT TO HAVE FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH STARBOARD VALUE REGARDING ITS PROXY CONTEST AGAINST NEWELL; 14/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board agree to buy stake if elected; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Cadiz Inc (CDZI) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 28,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The hedge fund held 875,720 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85 million, up from 847,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Cadiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 104,965 shares traded. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 18.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 16/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: New Study Shows Extent of Damage Cadiz Project Would Cause; 14/05/2018 – Sunworks Appoints Stanley Speer, Financial Expert, to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz to Add Two New Members to Bd of Directors Designated by WAM; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 12.8 PCT STAKE IN CADIZ INC AS OF MARCH 26 -SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 22/03/2018 – Water District Not Material to Cadiz Water Project Implementation Decides to Take No Action on a Letter of Intent; 19/04/2018 – Standard Lithium Completes Successful Gravity Geophysical Survey at Cadiz Dry Lake, California Lithium Project; 21/03/2018 – Leading California Business Associations Join Cadiz Water Project Support List; 03/04/2018 – LNG TANKER CADIZ KNUTSEN DUE IN U.K.’S GRAIN APRIL 8: SHIP DATA

Since July 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $8.80 million activity.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 501,087 shares to 14.60 million shares, valued at $32.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 3 investors sold CDZI shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 2.31% less from 10.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street reported 402,570 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 13,100 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 28,208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wafra has 0.05% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). First Manhattan Com has 31,500 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) or 3,606 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd, California-based fund reported 572 shares. Hightower Advsrs owns 13,018 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) or 33,483 shares. Blackrock owns 1.13M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc has 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) for 1.08 million shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Teton Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.03% or 25,090 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Bridgeway Capital Management owns 88,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cadiz Inc. Announces New Hemp Crop Research at Cadiz Valley Ranch Agricultural Operation – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fenner Valley Water Authority and Cadiz Inc. Establish $5 Million Fund for Water Quality Investments in Disadvantaged Communities – GlobeNewswire” published on October 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Cadiz Inc. Board of Directors to Add Representatives From Water Asset Management – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cadiz Inc. Announces Nomination of Two New Independent Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cadiz Inc. Statement on Passage of Senate Bill 307 by California State Assembly – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 27,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,611 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). M&T Bancshares stated it has 127,476 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap owns 140,640 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has 16,320 shares. Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 132,087 shares. Earnest Prns reported 237 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Morgan Stanley invested in 2.17 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 5.09 million shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 66,029 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp owns 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1.45 million shares. Private Trust Na stated it has 0.06% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Ellington Group Incorporated Limited Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 46,400 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 2,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alethea Capital Management Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 64,133 shares.