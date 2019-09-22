Odey Asset Management Group LTD Trimmed T Mobile Us Com (TMUS) Position by $34.11 Million; Wwe (WWE) Holding Has Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com (TMUS) by 66.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 460,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 232,536 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.24M, down from 693,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21M shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 30/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: T-Mobile Sprint Merger Accelerates 5G with 17% Uplift, Strategy Analytics Forecasts; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 30/04/2018 – Sprint may lose a third of its value if T-Mobile merger deal falls through: Analyst; 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Wwe (WWE) by 2252.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 7,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 7,598 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $548,000, up from 323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Wwe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.09 million shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evercore sees 30% upside for WWE – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:WWE) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Multichannel.com published: “Fox Sports Announces WWE Programming Ahead Of Friday Night Smackdown Debut – Multichannel News” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Hong Kong Saves the Day – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WWE® Royal Rumble® Tickets Available Friday, September 20 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,103 shares to 6,359 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,313 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJK).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 147,107 shares to 170,057 shares, valued at $22.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 1.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92 million for 20.35 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “May 31st Options Now Available For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “T-Mobile has a plan B for 5G if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why T-Mobile Is a Great Stock to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Illinois Jumps on Bandwagon to Block T-Mobile and Sprint’s Merger – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.