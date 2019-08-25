Odey Asset Management Group LTD Trimmed Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position By $980,000; DOLLARAMA ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (DLMAF) Shorts Decreased By 24.93%

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 22.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 20,000 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 70,000 shares with $3.49M value, down from 90,000 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $77.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

DOLLARAMA INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had a decrease of 24.93% in short interest. DLMAF’s SI was 2.33 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.93% from 3.11M shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 707 days are for DOLLARAMA INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)’s short sellers to cover DLMAF’s short positions. It closed at $38.97 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Stars Group Inc stake by 1.42M shares to 6.14 million valued at $107.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Grupo Supervielle S A stake by 228,219 shares and now owns 677,820 shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 10.01% above currents $53.63 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc reported 517,975 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1,200 are owned by Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.22 million shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 11,592 are owned by First Fin Savings Bank. Calamos Wealth Management Lc reported 66,234 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Com has 0.42% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 88,589 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.71% or 31,858 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 8,295 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 37,144 were reported by Conning. Community Tru And Inv Company has invested 2.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company has market cap of $12.12 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. It currently has negative earnings. As of September 7, 2017, it operated 1,125 stores.