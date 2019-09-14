Odey Asset Management Group LTD Raised Position in Cadiz (CDZI) by $309,485; Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Kopp Investment Advisors Cut Holding by $382,950 as Market Valuation Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Cadiz Inc (CDZI) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 28,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The hedge fund held 875,720 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85 million, up from 847,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Cadiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 104,965 shares traded. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 18.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 19/04/2018 – Standard Lithium Completes Successful Gravity Geophysical Survey at Cadiz Dry Lake, California Lithium Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cadiz Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDZI); 21/03/2018 – Leading California Business Associations Join Cadiz Water Project Support List; 03/04/2018 – LNG TANKER CADIZ KNUTSEN DUE IN U.K.’S GRAIN APRIL 8: SHIP DATA; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CADIZ INC’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz to Add Two New Members to Bd of Directors Designated by WAM; 26/03/2018 – Water Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Cadiz; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 12.8 PCT STAKE IN CADIZ INC AS OF MARCH 26 -SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Sunworks Appoints Stanley Speer, Financial Expert, to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 Rep. Johnson: Cadiz welcomes new postal building

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,477 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $612,000, down from 8,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 23/05/2018 – Trade deal or no deal, the tech sector is still in hot water: JP Morgan (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy As Sector Rotation Heats Up – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agco and Oshkosh upgraded, Actuant downgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Invest Mi has 6,460 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Markel invested in 0.32% or 188,550 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited has invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Creative Planning invested 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amica Retiree Trust holds 24,789 shares. Carret Asset reported 177,873 shares. Bb&T invested in 233,512 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The holds 7.95 million shares. Culbertson A N has invested 3.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trustco Retail Bank Corp N Y has 34,594 shares for 4.33% of their portfolio. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 529,127 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 2.48 million shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 65,789 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Nevada-based Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc has invested 1.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Godsey Gibb Associate reported 0.05% stake.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 164,258 shares to 795,518 shares, valued at $28.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Och Ziff Cptl Mangemnt Grp I by 94,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,487 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since July 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $8.80 million activity.