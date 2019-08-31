Odey Asset Management Group LTD Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Lifted by $1.00 Million; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Decreased Position in Central Securities (CET) as Valuation Rose

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 3,792 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 167.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 9,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 5,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 82,161 shares to 163,800 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone / Gso Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) by 36,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NYSE:NXR).

More news for Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” on November 02, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders – Business Wire” and published on October 30, 2018 is yet another important article.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney D23 preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Media Exec: Disney Has ‘Awful Lot To Work With’ But Netflix Is ‘Formidable’ – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 355,597 shares to 703,145 shares, valued at $24.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 78,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,378 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

