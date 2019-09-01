Odey Asset Management Group LTD Position in Dht Holdings (DHT) Decreased by $312,800; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $4.02 Million as Share Value Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 86,676 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64 million, down from 107,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Scher Sees Appetite for Big LBOs Within Constraints (Video); 08/03/2018 – VONTOBEL HOLDING AG VONN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 69 FROM SFR 59.6; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN COMMODITIES HEAD CURRIE ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Acquires Personal-Finance App Clarity Money; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reports Higher Earnings; 16/04/2018 – ZOOPLUS: GOLDMAN SACHS HOLDS 8.21% OF VOTING RIGHTS ON APRIL 6; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein: Economy looks ‘awfully good’ and should keep growing; 16/04/2018 – Fed speakers and earnings from Goldman Sachs and others could influence Tuesday’s market; 01/05/2018 – Goldman currency unit fined $110m

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 78,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The hedge fund held 74,378 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 152,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 360,197 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.20 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

