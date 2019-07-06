Odey Asset Management Group LTD Lowered Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $1.27 Million as Stock Declined; Highline Capital Management Has Lowered Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Stake by $3.97 Million; Share Price Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $11.39 during the last trading session, reaching $307. About 799,579 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 11/05/2018 – Bayer’s Eylea Gets Second Approval for Use in China; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 61,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 653,288 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.46 million, down from 714,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.38. About 131,446 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 165,151 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $93.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 215,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $54.78 million activity. GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L sold $734,310 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis stated it has 0.15% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1,262 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc reported 7,903 shares stake. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% or 67,621 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca holds 0.32% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 4,301 shares. Fiduciary Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,469 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,553 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 64,559 shares. Sands Mgmt Lc invested 2.52% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Co invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Glenmede Trust Company Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,108 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.13% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 409,683 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Piedmont has invested 0.29% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 2.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $4.7 per share. REGN’s profit will be $504.34 million for 16.68 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.67% EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares to 436,000 shares, valued at $51.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment has invested 0.04% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). 151,500 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Js Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 16,350 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Fmr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). State Street reported 515,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 19,362 shares. Luxor Cap Group Inc Lp has 6.22% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 2.86M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 59,518 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 1,820 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs invested in 35,375 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). State Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 156,763 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 71,700 shares.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 106.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $313,752 activity. STILLWELL KENNETH had sold 2,600 shares worth $147,134. On Friday, February 1 the insider PYLE MICHAEL R sold $84,945.