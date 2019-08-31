Odey Asset Management Group LTD Lowered Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position by $1.50 Million as Shares Declined; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lifted Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position by $8.40 Million; Market Value Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 2.07 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 295,430 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $593.47M for 17.78 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 12,825 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.23% or 1.45 million shares. Bb&T Ltd holds 6,598 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kings Point Mngmt reported 1.02% stake. Goldman Sachs reported 4.28M shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland has 3.54% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 149,506 are held by Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 1,072 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.62% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Howe Rusling Incorporated has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Investec Asset North America has 0.42% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Veritable Lp holds 0% or 3,917 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 1.50M shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 1.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

