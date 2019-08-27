Odey Asset Management Group LTD Lowered Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $14.43 Million as Stock Value Rose; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Has Raised as Share Value Declined

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 75,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 55,787 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, down from 131,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.65. About 1.39 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation and Benefits Expenses $4.12B; 13/03/2018 – Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 08/05/2018 – “I’m not a big believer in bitcoin. I am a believer in blockchain technology,” former Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn told CNBC’s Bob Pisani in a “Squawk on the Street” interview; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts iPhone Estimates Citing ‘Deterioration In Demand’; 27/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $255; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs in talks to buy stake in India’s Royal Sundaram – Mint; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In Mar 3 Wk; 01/05/2018 – Goldman-Backed JRE Sets 2025 Wind Target in Japan Power Drive; 25/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS APPOINTS JOHN MALLORY AS HEAD OF PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT IN THE AMERICAS

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 3,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 322,839 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.13 million, up from 319,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $155.14. About 8.67 million shares traded or 13.22% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 12,571 shares stake. King Wealth reported 1.77% stake. 18,221 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Eqis Mgmt owns 3,946 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 55,056 were reported by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Perkins Coie Company stated it has 319 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Manufacturers Life The has 897,839 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ent Fin Svcs accumulated 917 shares. Dana Investment Advisors reported 0.26% stake. Iron Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,350 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.39% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.27M shares. Gp One Trading LP invested in 3,740 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 391,621 shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 61,338 shares to 201,366 shares, valued at $50.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 83,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,399 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20.90M shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Incorporated Adv invested in 0.26% or 5,587 shares. Valueworks Lc reported 38,060 shares or 4.89% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,325 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 14,280 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 11,913 shares. Jump Trading Llc reported 10,701 shares stake. M Holdg Secs reported 4,372 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 0.01% or 1,844 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability reported 17,067 shares stake. Sun Life Fincl holds 2,998 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Citigroup Incorporated owns 1.14 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Regions Corporation holds 0.04% or 16,800 shares in its portfolio. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 1.68M shares to 7.17 million shares, valued at $24.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.01 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

