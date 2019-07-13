Odey Asset Management Group LTD Lifted By $7.50 Million Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake; Amtech Systems (ASYS) Shorts Decreased By 15.68%

Amtech Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ASYS) had a decrease of 15.68% in short interest. ASYS’s SI was 693,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.68% from 822,100 shares previously. With 73,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Amtech Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s short sellers to cover ASYS’s short positions. The SI to Amtech Systems Inc’s float is 5.77%. It closed at $6 lastly. It is down 31.26% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ASYS News: 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q EPS 19c; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 12/03/2018 SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amtech Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASYS); 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems Sees 3Q Rev $34M-$37M; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q Rev $32.8M; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG WAS $63.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID TO UPPER 20 PERCENT RANGE

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 26.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 192,309 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)'s stock rose 14.74%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 931,042 shares with $37.22 million value, up from 738,733 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $202.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 14.42 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 226,000 shares to 22,500 valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 37,400 shares and now owns 22,950 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. Macquarie Research upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform” rating. Nomura maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 12. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $44 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was initiated by Macquarie Research. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 29 report.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on July 11, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Inv Advisors invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.32% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4.21 million shares. Soros Fund Limited Liability Com holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.10 million shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7.74M shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Company owns 64.13M shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Northeast Invest holds 8,335 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cna Fincl owns 210,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Town Country State Bank Dba First Bankers reported 7,538 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 0.32% or 1.74M shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv holds 117,807 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 472,672 shares. Monetta Financial holds 0.79% or 27,500 shares in its portfolio. 16,530 are held by Regis Llc. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. On Thursday, January 24 Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 845 shares. 275,746 shares were sold by COHEN DAVID L, worth $10.21 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $85.44 million. It operates in three divisions: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. It currently has negative earnings. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

More notable recent Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Amtech Systems (ASYS) Reports Sale of SoLayTec Solar Business – StreetInsider.com" on June 28, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold Amtech Systems, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 7.90 million shares or 5.04% more from 7.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 86,538 shares. 164,600 are owned by Harbert Fund. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 74,914 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 18,350 shares. Barclays Public accumulated 0% or 3,009 shares. Dimensional Fund L P stated it has 1.25 million shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Kokino Lc reported 2.25M shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% stake. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 126,526 shares. D E Shaw And Co Incorporated holds 16,187 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Inc has 0% invested in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 593,225 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 1,000 shares.