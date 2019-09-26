Odey Asset Management Group LTD Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Private Wealth Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Franco Nevada (FNV) as Stock Rose

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 64,050 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, down from 86,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $94.91. About 25,010 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 6,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 21,425 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 14,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $131.59. About 505,474 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney CEO Bob Iger On Not Buying Twitter: The ‘Nastiness Is Extraordinary’ – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Bank & Trust reported 79,194 shares. Founders Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 3,066 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Main Street Rech has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,573 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 2.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 129,194 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 13,120 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. 1.04 million are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 0.2% or 301,274 shares. Moreover, Telos Capital has 1.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,641 shares. Menlo Advsrs Limited Liability holds 4.8% or 49,915 shares. First Personal Fincl holds 8,841 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The invested in 417,858 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Llc owns 88,843 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc reported 1.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sigma Counselors invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 177,419 shares to 753,623 shares, valued at $31.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 211,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,498 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paramount Gold Closes Royalty Agreement With Franco-Nevada Corporation on Sleeper Gold Project – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Cost-Cutting Strategy Still Leaves These Gold Miners Lagging Their Peers – The Motley Fool” published on March 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franco-Nevada Is A Safe Way To Play The Gold Bull Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Gold Company’s Production Is About to Get a Big Boost – The Motley Fool” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franco-Nevada: New Royalties Have Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.29 million for 53.93 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.