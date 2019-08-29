Odey Asset Management Group LTD Increases Holding in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC); As American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder National Pension Service Raised Holding

National Pension Service increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 16,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 461,093 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.86 million, up from 444,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $230.78. About 386,122 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 93,522 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 12.10 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.53 million, up from 12.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss $112.3M; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Announces Adjournment of 2018 Annual General Meeting until May 25, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign; 27/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Chrysaor for the Rowan Gorilla Vll; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at Futur; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Adjourns Annual Meeting to Give Holders More Time to Vote; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.13% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kcm Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cadence Cap Limited Liability Co owns 2,934 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,485 shares. Newfocus Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 1,173 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 155,537 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com reported 106,214 shares stake. Pnc Financial Service invested in 0.05% or 236,658 shares. Amica Retiree holds 0.6% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,478 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 22,610 shares. First Personal holds 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 496 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.34 million are owned by Northern Tru Corp. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated Inc reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 45,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 110,751 shares in its portfolio. Contrarius Investment Management reported 280,982 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Us State Bank De stated it has 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Qs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,385 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.04% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 443,540 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 61,986 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Company holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 3.47 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 432,357 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 226,000 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,950 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

