Odey Asset Management Group LTD Increased Stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) as Shares Declined; As Mylan N V (MYL) Market Valuation Declined, Washington Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $615,020

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 4.11 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 25/04/2018 – GLAXO 1Q ADVAIR REV. GBP566M, EST. GBP586.6M; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Expect to Get Decision From EMA in 2H; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF; 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Europe in 2H; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 165,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.57M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 190,953 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medexus Appoints Accomplished Global Pharmaceutical Industry Executive Adele M. Gulfo to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Mylan (MYL) Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Worst S&P 500 Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,600 shares to 20,793 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,055 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% or 115,438 shares.