Odey Asset Management Group LTD Increased Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $4.62 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 213.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 41,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 61,040 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82M, up from 19,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT WORKING W/ OFAC

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 116,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 457,343 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.25 million, down from 573,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 533,724 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 602,250 shares to 4.56M shares, valued at $29.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 91,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Company holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 53,870 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 1.11 million are held by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Magnetar Limited Liability has 11,794 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 100,800 were reported by Axa. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 192,600 shares. Moreover, Brigade Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.59% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp invested in 306,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 9,950 were reported by Zeke Capital Advsrs Llc. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 533,614 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc invested in 465,143 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia holds 16,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. Sei Comm stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 14,165 shares.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 71% – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 36% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 70% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 50,687 shares to 5,100 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.68M shares, and cut its stake in Och Ziff Cptl Mangemnt Grp I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 1.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,344 shares. Moreover, Moody Bank & Trust Division has 0.98% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hayek Kallen Mgmt reported 15,558 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 5.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.54 million shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated holds 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 9,288 shares. Thompson Inc has invested 1.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glenmede Trust Com Na owns 1.55 million shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,024 shares stake. Thomas White, Illinois-based fund reported 13,502 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 117,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Ca has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,336 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt holds 3.43% or 164,688 shares. M&R Cap Incorporated owns 77,420 shares. Greystone Managed Invs Inc invested 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.