Odey Asset Management Group LTD Increased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Position by $1.77 Million as Stock Rose; Covington Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $2.84 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 740,291 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89M, up from 669,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 3.79 million shares traded or 74.66% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 7,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 66,395 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32M, down from 73,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE: Boeing shakes up defense business again; Strianese to leave L3 board; Update from the U.K.; and more; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 4,983 shares to 30,919 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontline Ltd by 136,892 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).