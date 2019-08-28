Odey Asset Management Group LTD Increased By $9.69 Million Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Allegiant Travel Company has $19100 highest and $13200 lowest target. $170.83’s average target is 21.98% above currents $140.05 stock price. Allegiant Travel Company had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of ALGT in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Sidoti maintained Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) rating on Tuesday, July 23. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $18000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. See Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $191.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $173.0000 New Target: $186.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $132.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $162 Maintain

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 262.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 215,264 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 297,400 shares with $13.54M value, up from 82,136 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $38.24B valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 4.82 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11

The stock increased 0.89% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 46,669 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 06/03/2018 Allegiant Air Mechanics And Related Classifications Join Teamsters; 09/05/2018 – ALGT SAYS IT ADHERES TO ALL FAA REGULATIONS AND GUIDELINES; 08/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Allegiant Travel Company; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: 2Q Scheduled and System ASMs Seen Up Between 10%-14%; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Allegiant Travel Company; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT FEB. TRAFFIC ROSE 14.6% :ALGT US; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO ALGT.O – RESULTS OF VOTE ARE EXPECTED BY END OF JULY; 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS BOOKINGS, CANCELLATIONS ROSE AFTER `60 MINUTES’ STORY; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The firm offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. It has a 12.35 P/E ratio. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Allegiant Travel Company shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Art Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 4,100 shares. Citadel Lc reported 106,509 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% or 21 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 2,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17,103 are owned by First Tru Advsr L P. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Aqr Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 14,053 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Parametric Port Associates Lc has 0.01% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Matarin Mngmt Lc holds 88,802 shares. Midas Management Corporation has invested 1.11% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 62,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Argi Investment Lc has 0.02% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 11,699 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity. $4.30 million worth of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares were bought by NOLAN PETER J.

Among 7 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6400 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.63’s average target is 9.57% above currents $49.86 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 17 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, August 12. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30. BMO Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Wednesday, August 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $4300 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) stake by 97,589 shares to 3.06 million valued at $236.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) stake by 78,200 shares and now owns 74,378 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was reduced too.