Odey Asset Management Group LTD Holds Holding in Kinross Gold (KGC); As Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stock Value Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $347,675

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 1.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 7.17M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.66 million, up from 5.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 10.99 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – CO IS “PLEASED” TO RESOLVE MATTER RELATING TO INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS THROUGH AN AGREED-UPON CEASE AND DESIST ORDER; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS ADOPTS NEW HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HUNDREDS OF CONTRACTORS GOING HOME IN MAURITANIA; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Acquired African Subsidiaries Lacking Anticorruption Compliance Programs, Internal Accounting Controls; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – “ON TRACK TO MEET PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE”; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 09/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD MONITORING GHANA SITUATION `CLOSELY’: SPOKESMAN; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 13,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 59,539 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 73,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $634.78M market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 454,710 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,250 shares to 17,815 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 355,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 703,145 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Golden Reasons to Buy Kinross Gold Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinross Gold Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) CEO Paul Rollinson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Hitting New Highs Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. Shares for $502,369 were bought by GOINGS E V on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.23 million for 5.08 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Tupperware Brands’s (NYSE:TUP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Florida hospital system Orlando Health buys another land parcel – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Tupperware Remains A Good Long-Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tupperware Must Sell Itself – CEO Incompetent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd owns 85,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 19,671 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd invested in 9,000 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 63,353 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 1.11 million shares. Bluemountain Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 26,326 shares. 116 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Reilly Lc stated it has 115 shares. 5,764 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Management. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 8,574 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 145,332 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 42,911 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Lc reported 0.14% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 43,627 shares.