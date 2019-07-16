Odey Asset Management Group LTD Holds Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Hemenway Trust Company Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $500,108

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 9,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 147,101 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 137,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 2.63 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 167.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 9,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 5,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $144.36. About 2.79 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden And Rygel has 257,000 shares. Grimes And Co Inc invested in 120,960 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd owns 305,587 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Atwood And Palmer reported 5,000 shares stake. Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Ltd stated it has 36,279 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Inr Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.71% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amica Mutual Insur Com reported 45,357 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech accumulated 282,483 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 332 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 252,338 shares. Clark Estates Ny has 2.89% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 345,561 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,500 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 4,904 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares to 97,706 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 26,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,013 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of stock or 166,368 shares. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 226,000 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 355,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 703,145 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Advisors Ltd Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 2,103 shares. Charter owns 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,749 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc invested in 0.01% or 1.27 million shares. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks holds 0.2% or 98,365 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,429 shares. 7,305 were reported by Benedict Advsrs Inc. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.6% or 4.41 million shares. Fairfield Bush Co reported 17,277 shares stake. Country Bancorp has invested 1.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 15,805 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. M&T Retail Bank holds 0.4% or 690,059 shares. Kellner Capital Lc stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has 0.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cortland Advisers Lc invested in 5.16% or 1.08 million shares. Kempner Capital reported 2.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).