Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Upped Its Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Position by $7.43 Million as Share Price Rose; Allen Investment Management Decreased Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $7.02 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 165,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.57M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 10.58% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 788,986 shares traded or 24.87% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 28,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 206,135 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.81 million, down from 234,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12 million for 286.76 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.56% or 1,919 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 8,526 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.76% or 1.24M shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 8 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank owns 109 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 1,286 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp has 594,415 shares. Natl Pension owns 0.19% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 198,458 shares. Moreover, Hl Services Ltd has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,228 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 2,879 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Seatown Holding Pte has 4,177 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Franklin Inc owns 3.63 million shares. Whittier owns 16,303 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 3,997 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 12 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 358,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Tortoise Midstrm Energy Fd I (NTG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $468,369 activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of stock.

