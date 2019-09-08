Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $4.38 Million as Share Value Rose; Greenhill& Co (GHL) Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Lowered Stake

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenhill& Co Inc (GHL) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 97,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% . The hedge fund held 549,668 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, down from 647,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Greenhill& Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 275,235 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q Rev $87.5M; 26/03/2018 – Greenhill’s Bok Seeks to Prove Critics Wrong About M&A Boutique; 19/03/2018 – GREENHILL HIRES AUGUSTINE AS CO-HEAD NA FINANCING ADVISORY; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 02/04/2018 – Nick Melton to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Telecommunications & Infrastructure Corporate Advisory; 19/03/2018 – Neil A. Augustine to Join Greenhill in New York as Vice Chairman and Co-Head of North American Financing Advisory & Restructuri; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greenhill & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHL); 19/03/2018 – Greenhill Hires Rothschild Veteran Augustine for Restructuring; 01/05/2018 – GREENHILL’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SPEAKS ON M&A OUTLOOK AT MILKEN CONF

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 61.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 37,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 22,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 60,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.50 million activity.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 85,229 shares to 645,326 shares, valued at $115.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 Etf by 13,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GHL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 202,235 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 107,879 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 6,700 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Com owns 10,038 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Trexquant Inv LP reported 24,876 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inc reported 28 shares. 48,987 were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co. Federated Invsts Pa has 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 26,602 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Foundry Prtnrs owns 242,620 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 54,176 shares. Mackenzie owns 15,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al reported 11,169 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 192,309 shares to 931,042 shares, valued at $37.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability owns 5.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 299,218 shares. Family Trust stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Noesis Mangement Corporation invested in 12,839 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 3,024 shares. 60,600 were accumulated by Icon Advisers Commerce. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 637,684 shares. First Retail Bank owns 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,941 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 54,844 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp stated it has 34,359 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Coho accumulated 0.02% or 8,705 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,541 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 1.09M shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Thomasville Bancorp reported 4.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 162,087 were reported by Osborne Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Com.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.