Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Trimmed By $4.38 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; V.F. (VFC) Shorts Increased By 3.35%

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) had an increase of 3.35% in short interest. VFC’s SI was 6.03 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.35% from 5.84 million shares previously. With 1.89M avg volume, 3 days are for V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s short sellers to cover VFC’s short positions. The SI to V.F. Corporation’s float is 1.54%. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 760,688 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 61.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 37,400 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 22,950 shares with $2.71 million value, down from 60,350 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $133.87. About 22.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 215,264 shares to 297,400 valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Seadrill Ltd stake by 388,358 shares and now owns 4.70 million shares. Grupo Supervielle S A was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.20% above currents $133.87 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone reported 334,023 shares. Central Asset Investments And Mgmt Holdg (Hk) Ltd invested in 35,800 shares. Moreover, Tiger Glob Mgmt Limited Company has 8.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jasper Ridge Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 51,356 shares. Palouse Cap Management reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvest Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 3,256 shares. London Communication Of Virginia has 1.64M shares. Confluence Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 1.16 million shares. Argent Tru reported 2.79% stake. Raab And Moskowitz Asset accumulated 29,748 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd has 1.19 million shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel reported 6.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lourd Ltd Com owns 25,955 shares. Oberweis Asset reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Trustco Bancorp Corporation N Y has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering V.F. (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. V.F. has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 13.97% above currents $78.68 stock price. V.F. had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 14. Citigroup reinitiated V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $31.33 billion. It operates through four divisions: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. It has a 27.49 P/E ratio. The firm offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold V.F. Corporation shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc accumulated 0.02% or 3,578 shares. Essex Services holds 0.13% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Lc invested in 0.05% or 28,090 shares. Stearns Gp accumulated 0.05% or 2,942 shares. Maryland Cap, a Maryland-based fund reported 208,182 shares. Moreover, Toth Fin Advisory has 0.1% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Credit Agricole S A invested in 52,914 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has 0.43% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 14,449 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Com Ma reported 0.06% stake. Security National Tru reported 2,253 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Comm invested in 11,650 shares. 2.38 million were reported by King Luther. 230,112 are held by Roffman Miller Associate Incorporated Pa. Moreover, Cincinnati has 3.98% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1.13M shares.

