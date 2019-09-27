Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Raised By $19.57 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; SOSEI CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (SOLTF) Shorts Down By 0.48%

SOSEI CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) had a decrease of 0.48% in short interest. SOLTF’s SI was 1.08M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.48% from 1.09 million shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1800 days are for SOSEI CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (OTCMKTS:SOLTF)’s short sellers to cover SOLTF’s short positions. It closed at $23.58 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 640.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 147,107 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 170,057 shares with $22.78M value, up from 22,950 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 14.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 164,258 shares to 795,518 valued at $28.53 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Och Ziff Cptl Mangemnt Grp I stake by 94,678 shares and now owns 505,487 shares. Stars Group Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.87% above currents $137.35 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform” on Tuesday, June 25. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.