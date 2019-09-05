Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Raised Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position By $9.69 Million; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lifted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 17.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc acquired 52,519 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 350,395 shares with $22.78 million value, up from 297,876 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 2.81M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 262.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 215,264 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 297,400 shares with $13.54 million value, up from 82,136 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $41.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 8.20 million shares traded or 24.33% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $79.89’s average target is 24.56% above currents $64.14 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 20 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Friday, March 15. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $88 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Credit Suisse maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $6700 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. On Sunday, March 17 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”.

Among 7 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6400 highest and $4300 lowest target. $56.75’s average target is 4.03% above currents $54.55 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 18 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 9. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4300 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Wednesday, September 4. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $6000 target.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision Blizzard Stock Set for a WoW and CoD-Fuelled Recovery – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard Stock Will Reward Buy-and-Hold Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ATVI upgraded ahead of ‘Overwatch’ Switch launch – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, ATVI, KR – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.