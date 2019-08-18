Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding by $1.27 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Msc Industrial Direct (MSM) Market Value Declined While Novare Capital Management Increased Position

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Inc (MSM) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 6,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 55,902 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 49,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 431,277 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 5,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $296.85. About 742,567 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 28/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO ‘optimistic’ will strike deals to lower $14,000 per-year cholesterol drug

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 5,955 shares to 74,940 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Fincl Select (XLF) by 19,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,325 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.04% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Glenmede Trust Communication Na invested in 976 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Oakworth Capital accumulated 0% or 18 shares. 3,589 are owned by Jane Street Llc. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has 1.08% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 136,366 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 16,400 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Services has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Advisory Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 83 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 2,636 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Haverford Financial Serv reported 12,854 shares stake. Moreover, Profund Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 4,334 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 20,027 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorp & Com reported 5 shares stake. Stifel Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 43,837 shares. Principal Gp Incorporated invested in 115,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial reported 285,749 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.03% or 842 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Canandaigua Bancshares Tru stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability owns 56,770 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.1% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 972,988 shares. Axa holds 0.12% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 72,157 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited owns 66,544 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 1.10M were reported by Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Peapack Gladstone Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,223 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 192,309 shares to 931,042 shares, valued at $37.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 93,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).